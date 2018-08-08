Kelly Clarkson's four-year-old daughter River Rose wants to marry Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker shared an adorable video of her little girl - whom she has with husband Brandon Blackstock - confessing her crush on the British singer on Twitter on Wednesday (08.08.18), which saw the youngster admitted she would love to ''kiss'' the 41-year-old star because he's ''beautiful''.

In the clip, the little girl giggled: ''Chris Martin, I like him.

''He's beautiful and I like his song and I want to kiss him.''

The 36-year-old singer then got the tot to sing her favourite song by Coldplay, their 2000 single 'Yellow', and she sweetly pronounced the titular colour as ''lello''.

Kelly asked her: ''What's the song that you love, can you sing it?'', to which River replied: ''I can't sing the whole thing.''

Encouraged by her mother, she then sang: ''Look at the stars and how they shine for you and everything they do and they are all lello (sic)''

She then carried on repeating the first line.

The 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker revealed she broke the news to her daughter that she can't marry the 'Viva La Vida' singer as he is dating Dakota Johnson and has children two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

She wrote alongside the clip: ''So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello (sic)''

Meanwhile, the former 'American Idol' star previously revealed her daughter is already showing potential as a businesswoman, as she's ''ballsy and manipulative''.

Kelly - who also has two-year-old son Remington Alexander with her spouse - said: ''[River] will run a company one day because there's no way she's gonna work for anyone. She does not heed to advice very well. She's just very ballsy, which is awesome.''