Kelly Clarkson's daughter said she was ''really bored'' with her mum's singing.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker revealed her four-year-old daughter River Rose has offered a particularly brutal critique of her mother's talents after hearing her rehearsing, and the star admitted her kids aren't ''impressed'' by her career.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''They do not care anymore. They're not impressed.

''I wasn't singing full out because it's, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back.

''She was like, 'Mommy, you know when you're on stage and you were singing?' And I was like, 'Yeah, baby.' I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, 'Yeah, I was really bored.' ''

While Kelly - who shares River and two-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, and is stepmother to Savannah and Seth from his previous relationship - laughed off the harsh critique, she admitted her family do see her perform a lot.

She added: ''I was like, 'Oh. Damn. ... Well, that was sweet honey. Maybe don't tell people that when they get off stage'. But they don't care, they're over it. They see it all the time.''

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer will be making a move into television in September with the launch of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', and she hopes the series will ''bring people together''.

She previously said: ''I want to focus a lot on togetherness and bringing people back together again. I feel like it's been a really rough couple of years, regardless of what you believe and whatever side you're on.''