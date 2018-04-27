Kelly Clarkson's daughter is ''bossy''.

The 'Voice' coach and her husband Brandon Blackstock's little girl River may only be three years old but she's already ''authoritative'' and not afraid to speak her mind.

Kelly told Ellen DeGeneres how little River had taken her aunt on a tour of her talk show's studio and said: ''She showed my sister around and my sister came back and was like, 'I think she thinks she's like a head of this building.'''

And River also likes to boss around her two-year-old brother Remington, who is nicknamed Remy, and will even ''push'' the tot over.

Kelly said: ''She'll push him down and think like we won't figure it out, like how was he standing and now he is on the ground?''

But after warning her daughter it wouldn't be long before Remy started fighting back, the 'Because of You' singer was shocked when he first did it.

She said: ''He will just full on punch her and I'm like, 'What?'

''We did tell her, 'Girl he's gonna get older and he's gonna start pushing back and doing stuff,' and literally it was like two weeks later, older happened.''

The 36-year-old singer doesn't support how Remy is hitting back but she and her spouse are pleased he is trying to defend himself.

She said: ''It's a fine line of like, stick up for yourself and don't hurt people.

''But if she knocks him, I'm like, 'Well, you asked for it.' ''

Meanwhile, the original 'American Idol' winner is really enjoying her new job as a coach on 'The Voice'.

She said: ''I, honestly guys, I know I am annoying about it, but I love it.''