Kelly Clarkson has vowed to shed her holiday weight gain as soon as 2019 starts.

The 36-year-old singer treated herself over Christmas as she says she's put on some weight this festive season, but has made it her mission to lose the extra pounds ''starting January 1''.

On Twitter, the 'Because of You' hitmaker joked: ''To the person that lost weight over the holidays.... Don't worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st #TightPants #ButSoWorthIt (sic)''

But hitting the gym will likely be a chore for the 'Piece By Piece' singer though, as she admitted in November that she ''hates working out''.

She said on social media at the time: ''This just in... I still hate working out. I'm sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it's good for your heart... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I'm just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine. (sic)''

Kelly - who has River, four, and Remy, two, with her husband Brandon Blackstock - has often faced criticism for her weight, but she previously claimed she didn't feel pressurised to drop any pounds, because her curves help define how ''happy'' she is in her life.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''It's when I'm fat that I'm happy. People think, 'Oh, there's something wrong with her. She's putting on weight.' I'm like, 'Oh, no! I'm sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.' For me, when I'm skinny is usually when I'm not doing well.

''If you gauge your life on what other people think, you're going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.''