Kelly Clarkson has postponed her Las Vegas residency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 37-year-old pop star was poised to kick off her 2020 Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on April 1, but she's now decided to delay those plans due to the global health crisis.

In a statement, Kelly explained: ''As you may know, production on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July.

''Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.''

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea recently described her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis as ''stupid''.

The rap star took to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like toilet paper and food supplies, despite the threat of the virus.

Iggy - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue.

''Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl... or Admit defeat.

''Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things [love heart emoji]

''Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage. (sic)''