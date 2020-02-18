Kelly Clarkson uses ''positivity'' to tackle haters.

The 37-year-old singer has said the best way to deal with ''negativity'' on social media is to ''punch it square in the face'' with a positive attitude, and says she ''pities'' people who ''speak ill of others'' as they are usually just too afraid to be themselves.

Kelly made her comments as she quoted a tweet from TV personality Valerie Bertinelli, after she was called ''chubby'' in the comments section of an Instagram post by Food Network Kitchen.

Valerie had responded: ''Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more. Thank you for reminding me I'm so much more than my body. Have a blessed day. (sic)''

And the 'Because of You' hitmaker praised her approach, as she tweeted: ''True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores. Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid. (sic)''

Kelly often uses her Twitter account to support her fellow female stars, as just last month she stood by singer Pink after she admitted to feeling ''weird'' about ageing.

The 'So What' hitmaker spoke candidly about the process of getting older and how she plans to do so ''the old fashioned way'' without the help of cosmetic surgery.

She wrote: ''Letter to self; Dear Me, you're getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.

''Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move. I'm cannot get behind it. I just can't.

''I want my children to know what I look like when I'm angry.

''I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks. I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss (sic)''

And quoting the final tweet, Kelly admitted that whilst she doesn't do the acrobatic routines that Pink does during her shows, she still agrees with her message.

The 'Piece By Piece' singer wrote: ''I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing. You know what, I'll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I've always enjoyed teamwork (sic)''