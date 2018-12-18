Kelly Clarkson wants her children to have a ''snowy Christmas''.

The 36-year-old star has River, four, and Remington, two, with her husband Brandon Blackstock and she has admitted she wants to get away from her home in California for the festive season because she wants her youngest child to experience a proper white Christmas.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm definitely not spending it in this state. I gotta go somewhere ... We've got some cool surprises for [the kids], but our big thing that our whole family knows is we're actually travelling somewhere for the holidays, so it's a snowy Christmas and we're doing the whole thing.''

The 'Piece By Piece' singer explained that Remington hasn't seen snow yet, and admitted she is already looking forward to the excited snaps they'll get over the period.

She added: ''My two year old has never seen snow so and he's very animated. I don't know where he gets it from but it should be pretty funny, the pictures.''

Her comments come after Kelly joked becoming a parent had turned her into ''a vampire'' after realising she is ''not a morning person''.

Kelly - who is also stepmom to Brandon's daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 13, from a previous marriage - said: ''I'm not a morning person. I love the night. I am a vampire.''

It's not just waking up early that 'The Voice' judge hates, as she previously revealed she loathes exercise, and revealed she much prefers spending her spare time enjoying a glass or two of red wine.

She spilled: ''This just in ... I still hate working out. I'm sweaty, red, and not any thinner people say it's good for your heart but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I'm just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?''