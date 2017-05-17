Kelly Clarkson has gained ''another level of confidence'' after having children.

The 35-year-old singer is mother to two-year-old daughter River Rose and 13-month-old son Remington Alexander - both of whom she has with her husband Brandon Blackstock - and has credited her children for making her a more ''confident person'', as she now has to juggle with ''insane'' daily tasks.

She said: ''I've always been a confident person, I think that's just being Texan. But I think being a mom has brought another level of confidence, because basically the things a mom does daily -- without adding a job -- is pretty insane. We're gladiators, basically.''

And the 'Stronger' singer says her newfound level of confidence has even influenced her upcoming eight studio album, which is due out later this year and is still as yet untitled.

Speaking at the 'Featured Presentation: Music's Leading Ladies Speak Out' panel as part of Music Biz 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday (16.05.17), Kelly said: ''It's got a lot of sass -- like I might beat you up with my sound. My backup singers who've worked with me for years said 'It's the first time you've done a record that's, like, full-on your personality.'''

It isn't the first time the 'Because of You' hitmaker has spoken about being more confident since having children either, as she previously said she felt like she was ''nailing it'' as a mother.

She said: ''I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother. I feel like I am nailing it.''

And the singer is also stepmother to Brandon's two children - Savannah and Seth - and said she is very proud of how she balances her family life, career and marriage.

She added at the time: ''We have a blended family that is another level of trying to make it work and everyone feeling as equally loved and important. And then also just having a marriage and having a career and having everything. It is a lot.

''I am more confident now because of all these things my life now entails. And when you are put in charge of someone not only as a business - I employ a lot of people - but also there are four lives I am a part of moulding, and that is a big responsibility. And with that responsibility, I feel like it kind of brings this different level of like, 'I've got this. I might cry my way through this, this morning but I am going to make it and it is going to be good in the end.'''