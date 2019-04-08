Kelly Clarkson was mistaken for a seat filler at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The 36-year-old singer performed twice at the 56th annual event on Sunday (07.04.19) at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas but revealed that while sitting in the audience, she was asked to move by a man who assumed she wasn't there as a guest but was simply occupying a space temporarily.

On Twitter, she wrote: ''The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat-filler at the ACM's tonight...#CantWinEmAll (sic)''

However the 'Stronger' hitmaker politely refused to leave her chair and didn't let the incident spoil her evening insisting that the mistake ''literally made my night''.

She said: ''Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no. (sic)''

The musician gave a performance with Dan + Shay of their collaboration 'Keeping Score' soon after taking to the stage with Jason Aldean to give a rendition of ACM-winning 2010 duet 'Don't You Want to Stay', which became a multi-platinum No. 1 crossover hit.

Dan + Shay were the big winners at the glitzy award show as the 'Speechless' duo - comprised of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney - were nominated for six prizes at the star-studded ceremony.

The pair went home with the most gongs of the night, picking up Best Vocal Duo, Best Song and Best Single Record for 'Tequila' from their acclaimed third self-titled studio album.

Dan admitted it was a ''dream come true'' to accept the award for the song.

During their acceptance speech, he said: ''Thank you to country radio for playing this song

''Everybody in country music, thank you so much for accepting us into this family.

This is a dream come true for us. We love you. Cheers!''