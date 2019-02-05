Kelly Clarkson is learning how to ''listen'' ahead of the launch of her talk show.

The 36-year-old singer is set to front 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on NBC later this year, and has said the hardest thing she's had to do so far is practicing her listening skills, because she's so used to doing all the talking.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres as she appeared on her eponymously titled talk show on Tuesday (05.02.19), she said: ''I do need to learn, and I have literally been watching, like, I've seen your show, tons of it, but I watch all your episodes and Oprah's and everyone's because I'm like, 'How do I listen?' Cause I was not good at listening.''

The 'Because of You' hitmaker then revealed she's even had people on her team come up with tricks to ensure she doesn't talk too much on her new show, which is set to premiere this autumn.

She added: ''I literally had Alex [Duda], who's producing the show, I literally had her ... draw an airplane on a big giant card and, like, 'Land it.' 'Cause I don't shut up.''

And show host Ellen had some words of encouragement for Kelly, joking that she should try practice at home with listening to her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Ellen said: ''No, it's definitely important to listen. That is one of the biggest things ... Practice with your husband and then that would be good for the marriage, and then it would be good for the show too.''

Kelly's talk show is set to air this year, and will be on television just before 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

The 'Piece By Piece' singer recently said the show will be ''a little different'' to anything that's been shown on TV before.

She said: ''We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It's fun. In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits,'' she added. ''It's very musical; it would be weird if it wasn't!''