Kelly Clarkson is ''over the fact'' that not everybody is going to ''like her''.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker - who will host the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday (02.05.19) - has admitted that she often asks her husband Brandon Blackstock whether she needs to ''worry'' more about what other people think of her.

The 37-year-old singer - who has four-year-old River and three-year-old Remington with the talent manager - told USA Today: ''I literally have this conversation with my husband and my assistant all the time. I'm like, should I be less confident? Should I worry about this? ''Here's the reason: I think once we let our ego go, (we) just get over the fact that everybody's not going to like us - and that's OK.

''Because there will be people who do dig it. And even if they don't, do you? You get one life. Who the hell cares what everyone else thinks?''

The 'American Idol' winner previously admitted she addresses her critics in a ''sarcastic and funny'' way to show she isn't hurt by them.

She said: ''I address the situation, but not in a bitter, 'I'm angry about it' way but in a sarcastic, funny attitude kind of way. I always like to do it and be lighthearted about it. Because at the end of the day, I think a lot of us take each other too seriously on a lot of things. And it's not that serious. I'm just living my life. You're living your life. Why are you worried about it? I would never obsess over somebody else's life like people obsess over mine. I don't have the time. I have four children.''

And the 'Stronger' singer thinks people find it a ''little disarming'' that she is so ''self-depreciating''.

She added:''If I have that spotlight and I have to be that person, it's like, 'Oh well, I have fun with it.' I try to keep it lighthearted. I'm never mean. I love being self-deprecating.

''I think that's a little disarming. Maybe it'll change some people and how they attack people online, safely behind their computers. I don't know, maybe it's how I grew up, and that's helped with my personality. Stuff like that never gets to me. Like, it's never gotten to me. My friends from childhood that are still my friends now will tell you this.''