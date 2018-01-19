Kelly Clarkson is a fan of Camila Cabello's music.

The 'Love So Soft' singer - who won the first series of 'American Idol' in 2002 - revealed she has a lot of respect for the 'Havana' hitmaker, who competed in the US version of 'The X Factor' alongside Fifth Harmony, before leaving the band in 2016.

Kelly revealed in a Twitter Q&A session ahead of the Grammy awards: ''I just got @Camila_Cabello new album and am really digging her vibe (sic).''

The 35-year-old pop singer was also asked if she would like to collaborate with any rap artists in the future, and Kelly seemed very keen on the idea, although she struggled to choose a favourite.

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer replied: ''ooh I like a lot of rappers so either, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Chance the rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, and I LOVE Missy Elliot. I like a lot of rappers (sic).''

'The Voice' judge Kelly also admitted she would love to double date with fellow pop star P!nk and her husband Carey Hart.

Kelly said: ''Son, I have four children, and a job. I'm lucky if I get sleep in my schedule ha! Although, hanging with her Carey sounds like a great date night for me and my man. They seem very low-key like us. We're not big LA party people (sic).''

The 'A Moment Like This' singer - who is married to Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has three-year-old daughter River, and 21-month-old son Remington - recently revealed she and fellow 'The Voice' judge Gwen Stefani have been hanging out together in Los Angeles.

Kelly said: ''You know, we've already [double dated] at her house, which is magnificent. And her family was there. It's a real testament of how she's such an awesome girl - it's because of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They're really, really cool.''