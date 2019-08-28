Kelly Clarkson insisted on being able to take her kids to school before filming her talk show.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker has landed her own eponymous show on NBC - which launches on September 9 - and she has admitted that she didn't have any diva demands, only that she has to ''prioritise'' being a mom around her schedule.

The 37-year-old singer - who has daughter River Rose, five, and son Remington Alexander, three, with husband Brandon Blackstock, and is also stepmom to his daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 12, from a previous marriage - admitted: ''I'm just normal.

''The thing people say most about me is that I don't act like a celebrity.''

On how it was vital that she could still do the school run and be home in time to put the kids to bed, Kelly told the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine: ''When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, 'I have to drop my kids off at school.'

''And I'm always the one who puts them to bed.

''You just have to prioritise and juggle and make people know it's an important thing. And don't feel guilty about it.''

Kelly - who is also a coach on 'The Voice' - admitted that just because she is lucky enough to fit her work around her kids and husband, she still has to work ''very hard'' at making their blended family work.

She said: ''I'm never going to be that person that tries to play off like I'm some kind of Stepford wife.

''We're a blended family. We work very hard at that.''

And the 'American Idol' winner admitted that some days she hides away and has a little cry when she doesn't know if she's doing the right thing for her brood.

She admitted: ''Some days.

''I totally hide in a bathroom and I'm crying, going, 'Oh my God, this is a lot.'

''Everybody does. Every parent does, especially when you're like, 'Am I screwing up my children? Or nailing it? I have no idea. I'm sure a little of both.'''