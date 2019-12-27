Kelly Clarkson has sex with her husband almost every night.

The 37-year-old singer has two children - River, five, and Remington, three - with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and has said the final thing she does before going to sleep each night is to practice the art of ''making children'' with her spouse.

During an Ask Me Anything session with 'The Voice' winner Brynn Cartelli - which was uploaded to YouTube as part of Kelly's eponymously titled talk show - Brynn asked Kelly what she does before she goes to bed.

And the 'Because of You' hitmaker said: ''Well, Brynn, I was single for many years, so ... I have children. And how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That's not a lie. That's real. And it's not weird! It's natural!''

But despite her and Brandon practicing to expand their brood, it's unlikely Kelly will actually have any more children as she's said in the past she's happy keeping her family at just two kids.

The 'Piece by Piece' singer even described childbirth as ''gross''.

She said: ''Some people think it's magical - I am not one of those people. I think it's really gross!''

Since giving birth to her youngest child Remington, Kelly has had her tubes tied to prevent her from getting pregnant for a third time, whilst Brandon has also undergone a medical procedure to ensure he is no longer capable of having kids.

In 2017, Kelly said: ''Oh God, those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy. We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways, yet still we'll probably get pregnant again somehow.

''I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I'm just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!''

And in 2016, Kelly admitted she ''would die'' if she fell pregnant again.

She said: ''Everyone's like, 'Oh, you're getting your tubes tied...' No, they're gone. My husband, like, while I was pregnant we agreed that he was going to get snipped ...

''We have magical babies together ... They're amazing, but I have the worst pregnancies. I would die if I had to do it again. It was horrible.''