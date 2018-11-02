American pop star Kelly Clarkson has admitted on Twitter that she hates working out.
Kelly Clarkson hates working out.
The 36-year-old pop star - who has kids River, four, and Remington, two, with her husband Brandon Blackstock - has admitted to hating exercise and revealed she much prefers spending her spare time enjoying a glass or two of red wine.
Kelly tweeted: ''This just in.... I still hate working out. I'm sweaty, red, and not any thinner [laughing emoji] people say it's good for your heart.... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I'm just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine (sic)''
Kelly's weight has been a source of interest for years, and the chart-topping star previously admitted she can remember it being an issue as far back as 2002.
The singer - who won the inaugural season of 'American Idol' - said: ''I was the biggest girl in the show, too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big. Because I was the biggest one on 'Idol', I've kind of always gotten that.''
Despite this, the 'Because of You' hitmaker revealed she's more worried about how her fans react to the negative comments than how it could damage her own self-esteem.
She shared: ''I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl who's like bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Wow, if they think you're big I must be so fat to them.'
''And it's like, 'You're just who you are.' We are who we are - whatever size. And it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Watching From Justin to Kelly, one question looms over the entire production: Why was this...