Kelly Clarkson has helped a couple get engaged by hosting the touching moment after her concert in Las Vegas.
Kelly Clarkson has helped a couple get engaged.
The 'Because of You' hitmaker had just finished performing in Las Vegas on Tuesday (20.06.17) when she met up with self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba, who was planning on proposing to his longterm boyfriend Justin Blake.
Kelly posed for a photo with the pair before Alex dropped to one knee and asked for Justin's hand in marriage, which he tearfully accepted, whilst the 35-year-old musician cheered for the pair in the background.
Posting a series of photos and one video of the sweet moment on Instagram, Alex wrote: ''Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES (sic)''
In the video, Kelly - who has two-year-old River Rose and 15-month-old Remington Alexander with her husband Brandon Blackstock - then chats to the happy couple afterwards, where she spills that she knew Alex's plan the whole time.
She said: ''Oh my God, [I'm] so happy. Oh my God! That was so beautiful, congratulations! He was like, 'I wanna propose to him.' I was like, 'Come back here!'''
The 'Piece By Piece' singer then asked the pair how long they'd been in a relationship, and was shocked to learn they'd only just proposed after four years together.
She said: ''About damn time one of you did! I'm like, s**t or get off the pot!''
Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed she has found a new level of confidence since becoming a mother as she feels she's really ''nailing it''.
She said: ''I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother. I feel like I am nailing it.
''I am more confident now because of all these things my life now entails. And when you are put in charge of someone not only as a business - I employ a lot of people - but also there are four lives I am a part of moulding, and that is a big responsibility. And with that responsibility, I feel like it kind of brings this different level of like, 'I've got this. I might cry my way through this, this morning but I am going to make it and it is going to be good in the end.'''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Watching From Justin to Kelly, one question looms over the entire production: Why was this...