Kelly Clarkson has helped a couple get engaged.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker had just finished performing in Las Vegas on Tuesday (20.06.17) when she met up with self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba, who was planning on proposing to his longterm boyfriend Justin Blake.

Kelly posed for a photo with the pair before Alex dropped to one knee and asked for Justin's hand in marriage, which he tearfully accepted, whilst the 35-year-old musician cheered for the pair in the background.

Posting a series of photos and one video of the sweet moment on Instagram, Alex wrote: ''Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES (sic)''

In the video, Kelly - who has two-year-old River Rose and 15-month-old Remington Alexander with her husband Brandon Blackstock - then chats to the happy couple afterwards, where she spills that she knew Alex's plan the whole time.

She said: ''Oh my God, [I'm] so happy. Oh my God! That was so beautiful, congratulations! He was like, 'I wanna propose to him.' I was like, 'Come back here!'''

The 'Piece By Piece' singer then asked the pair how long they'd been in a relationship, and was shocked to learn they'd only just proposed after four years together.

She said: ''About damn time one of you did! I'm like, s**t or get off the pot!''

Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed she has found a new level of confidence since becoming a mother as she feels she's really ''nailing it''.

She said: ''I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother. I feel like I am nailing it.

''I am more confident now because of all these things my life now entails. And when you are put in charge of someone not only as a business - I employ a lot of people - but also there are four lives I am a part of moulding, and that is a big responsibility. And with that responsibility, I feel like it kind of brings this different level of like, 'I've got this. I might cry my way through this, this morning but I am going to make it and it is going to be good in the end.'''