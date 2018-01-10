Kelly Clarkson spanks her children.

The 35-year-old singer - who has two children River, three, and Remington, 20 months, with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and also helps to raise his two kids from his previous marriage - admitted she isn't ''above'' physical discipline, though she will always warn her kids before she strikes them.

She told radio.com: ''I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into.

''And I don't mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking...

''I'm like, 'Hi, I'm gonna spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.' ''

The 'Voice' coach is aware the topic is controversial and admits her method of discipline can be ''tricky'' when she's away from her home.

She added: ''So that's a tricky thing when you're out in public, 'cause then people are like, you know, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking.''

Kelly defended her decision, and argued she'd turned out ''fine'' despite being spanked for her own misdeeds while growing up in Texas.

She said: ''My parents spanked me, I did fine in life and I feel fine about it...

''I'm from the South, y'all, so we get spankings. My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal's office and give permission for her to spank me...I'm a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it's fine.''

The 'Love So Soft' singer recently admitted she finds raising her kids to be ''challenging'' and joked alcohol helps her through the day.

Asked about her brood, she said: ''They are challenging.''

She then joked: ''Wine is necessary.''