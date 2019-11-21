Kelly Clarkson says childbirth is ''really gross''.

The 37-year-old star singer - who has five-year-old daughter River Rose and three-year-old son Remy with her husband Brandon Blackstock - admitted while many people see the experience as ''magical'', she doesn't agree with that stance at all.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this week, she said: ''Some people think it's magical - I am not one of those people. I think it's really gross!''

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker was discussing parenting with her guest Seth Meyers - who has sons Ashe, three, and Axel, 19 months, with wife Alexi - and she admitted her daughter ''definitely'' torments her younger brother if she can get away with it.

She laughed: ''My five year old has definitely just socked my three year old right in the face - and she's the girl, she socked the boy!

''He did something, and then she punched him and looked at my husband [and shrugged]. Kinda scared, but like 'what? Oh God.' ''

Meanwhile, pop star Kelly has impressed NBCUniversal bosses so much with the way she has handled the first instalment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' that they have decided to recommission it for another run through 2020 until 2021.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs at NBCUniversal Television Distribution, recently said in a statement: '''The Kelly Clarkson Show' is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly's brand of humour, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season. It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.''