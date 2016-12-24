The 34-year-old gave birth to her second child earlier this year (16) after a very tough pregnancy and immediately decided she was done with having babies, so she had her tubes tied.

Kelly, who is also stepmother to husband Brandon Blackstock's two children from his previous marriage, revealed she underwent the procedure in October and her partner agreed to a vasectomy.

Now neither can have any more kids, and Kelly insists sterility is the best Christmas present they could ever receive.

"I am super thankful I'm never going to be pregnant again," she told Extra. "I have my beautiful children and I'm done!"

All joking aside, Kelly is rarely able to spend quality time with her family due to her busy work schedule and celebrating the holidays with loved ones is something she has been looking forward to.

And when things get rowdy around the Christmas tree, she'll be looking to husband Brandon for support.

"I have a great teammate with my husband," she smiles. "He will definitely reel me in when I'm like, 'It's all going down, we're losing it!'"

Kelly has a special Christmas song playlist she blasts every year and the tunes will no doubt be playing as everyone unwraps their presents.

"I pick my favourites," she says of the playlist. "I always love I'Il Be Home for Christmas and I think it's very telling for people in our industry 'cause we're never home anytime, ever. So it's nice that we do actually get Christmas off, so I do actually love that one for irony. And I love Underneath the Tree, my single that I released off my album (Wrapped in Red in 2013); I just think it's fun."