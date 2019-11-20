Kelly Clarkson is amazed she ''ruined Christmas''.

The 37-year-old singer has teamed up with John Legend for a reworked version of festive song 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' and she's stunned by the backlash to the track, which her duet partner rewrote with Natasha Rothwell to give it a more respectful tone.

She said: ''Did you not hear that John and I ruined Christmas recently? I was like,' How did I mess that up?'...

''He had this idea, because of the #MeToo movement, they pulled 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' from any radio. Like, a lot of radio stations at Christmas. Well, I love that song.

''We like the original, but we noticed that a lot of people didn't. So we were like, 'Let's just give them another option.' And apparently, we killed Christmas.''

Sharon Osbourne recently branded the song ''ridiculous'', and John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, joked to Kelly that the 'Talk' panelist ''hates'' her.

She quipped on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': ''Sharon Osbourne, man. She hates you guys...

''Sharon assumed that you burned them all in the backyard or something, that you can never listen to the original again.''

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker admitted she found Sharon's criticism ''weird'' because she took the changes ''so personal''.

She said: ''I love Sharon! Here's the thing, she actually said, and she means it, she loves y'all. That's why I thought it was so weird. She took it so personal. I just thought it was weird. But here's the thing. I actually love her. I do. She came on here, and I was like, 'I love her. I think she's so funny.' But then I was like, 'We didn't kill Christmas.' ''

Chrissy rolled her eyes and replied: ''You're nicer than me, man.''

Kelly explained: ''Well, because I'm trying to understand it. There are so many issues in the world right now.''

And the blonde beauty admitted she isn't offended by the ''date rapey'' lyrics of the original song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 - but was happy to record a new take on the track.

She said: ''The original doesn't even offend me. I was like, 'Cool, we'll do another version.'''

Chrissy replied: ''Exactly. Like, I'm not offendable. Like, I hear it all. It's hard to offend me. I wasn't mad about the song. I don't care what you guys do, but to be like, 'I hate this now.' Oh my god, get over it. Go off, Sharon!''