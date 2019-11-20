Kelly Clarkson is amazed she ''ruined Christmas'' with her and John Legend's new version of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.
Kelly Clarkson is amazed she ''ruined Christmas''.
The 37-year-old singer has teamed up with John Legend for a reworked version of festive song 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' and she's stunned by the backlash to the track, which her duet partner rewrote with Natasha Rothwell to give it a more respectful tone.
She said: ''Did you not hear that John and I ruined Christmas recently? I was like,' How did I mess that up?'...
''He had this idea, because of the #MeToo movement, they pulled 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' from any radio. Like, a lot of radio stations at Christmas. Well, I love that song.
''We like the original, but we noticed that a lot of people didn't. So we were like, 'Let's just give them another option.' And apparently, we killed Christmas.''
Sharon Osbourne recently branded the song ''ridiculous'', and John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, joked to Kelly that the 'Talk' panelist ''hates'' her.
She quipped on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': ''Sharon Osbourne, man. She hates you guys...
''Sharon assumed that you burned them all in the backyard or something, that you can never listen to the original again.''
The 'Breakaway' hitmaker admitted she found Sharon's criticism ''weird'' because she took the changes ''so personal''.
She said: ''I love Sharon! Here's the thing, she actually said, and she means it, she loves y'all. That's why I thought it was so weird. She took it so personal. I just thought it was weird. But here's the thing. I actually love her. I do. She came on here, and I was like, 'I love her. I think she's so funny.' But then I was like, 'We didn't kill Christmas.' ''
Chrissy rolled her eyes and replied: ''You're nicer than me, man.''
Kelly explained: ''Well, because I'm trying to understand it. There are so many issues in the world right now.''
And the blonde beauty admitted she isn't offended by the ''date rapey'' lyrics of the original song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 - but was happy to record a new take on the track.
She said: ''The original doesn't even offend me. I was like, 'Cool, we'll do another version.'''
Chrissy replied: ''Exactly. Like, I'm not offendable. Like, I hear it all. It's hard to offend me. I wasn't mad about the song. I don't care what you guys do, but to be like, 'I hate this now.' Oh my god, get over it. Go off, Sharon!''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Watching From Justin to Kelly, one question looms over the entire production: Why was this...