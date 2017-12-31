Kelly Clarkson hopes 2018 will be more ''positive''.

The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker is hopeful next year will be a great one after ''all this drama that's been happening in 2017''.

She told Billboard: ''It's gonna be a really great year, and hopefully all this drama that's been happening in 2017 will make for a positive 2018.''

Meanwhile, Kelly - who has River Rose, three, and 20-month-old son Remington Alexander with her husband Brandon Blackstock - didn't have a great end to her year as she was recently burgled.

She shared: ''Honestly, it's my third time in life [being] robbed, but I think it's different when you have kids. It's a different level of, 'Ugh.' We're blessed we weren't home. It definitely sucks and it's good that our two older kids weren't with us and our two younger kids don't really get it ... Luckily, we weren't there - and somebody was supposed to be there at that time that we were robbed. We caught it on camera, but it was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Somebody was in your kid's room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that's never a good feeling.''

Now Kelly is trying to put the experience behind her.

She added: ''My sister my mom and I are big gamers, so we sit there and play games and it gets heated and my mom usually ends up being miserable because we're so competitive and it's always fun! And, we watch movies and have hot cocoa and pizza nights.

''No matter what industry or walk of life you're from, it's the time of year that slows down for us to actually hone in on what's important and the fact that we're all happy and healthy and here for a little longer.''