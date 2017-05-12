Kelly Clarkson has signed up to be a coach on season 14 of 'The Voice' in the US.

The 35-year-old singer was a favourite to appear as a judge on the panel of ABC's 'American Idol', which she won in 2002, but it has now been confirmed she is joining the rival NBC talent contest and that she has been in talks for a spot on one of the show's famous red chairs for ''years''.

And the 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker has warned one particular fellow coach, Blake Shelton, that she is going to ''win'' the season.

In a statement, Kelly - who will likely be joined by regulars, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus on the show next year - said: ''I'm so excited to join 'The Voice' at NBC.

''We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they've needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!''

It comes just a day after rumours circulated that she is set to join the reboot of 'American Idol'.

Kelly was tipped to be the first choice to join the critiquing panel on the talent contest this year as they are believed to have expressed ''serious interest'' in the musician after she won the programme, according to TMZ.

However, the 'Since You've Been Gone' hitmaker was reportedly not interested in joining the pop star search programme, although her team were keen to free up time in her hectic schedule to join the show and start filming the upcoming series, which was axed in 2016.

And it follows the news that Jennifer Hudson - who also on 'American Idol' and finished in seventh place in 2004 - will have chair on this season, which will air in autumn.

The 'Dreamgirls' actress shared the news on Instagram and said she was ''in tears'' when she found out.

Jennifer wrote on the photo-sharing app: ''In tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey ! Wow , who would of thought after being a contestant , that one day , I would be sitting in one of those chairs from the U.K. To the u.s! Only God !!!! Oh but I made it ! (sic)''