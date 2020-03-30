Kelly Brook was shocked into losing weight when she was told to ''breathe in'' when walking the red carpet at a movie premiere.

The 40-year-old beauty has shed almost 30lbs in recent months slimming down from a size 16 to a size 12 and she is feeling great about her figure again.

Kelly can recall the moment that she knew she had to do something about her growing figure, admitting it was the rude comments from the paparazzi as she stepped out at the premiere for Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh's 2017 film 'Murder On The Orient Express' and the Royal Albert Hall in London that made her acknowledge that it was time for a change in her lifestyle.

In an interview with the new issue of HELLO! magazine, she said: ''I was at a film premiere in London, and as I posed on the red carpet in a beautiful black sequinned dress, the photographers called out, 'Breathe in Kelly!' I knew what they meant, and it was so rude. They were so used to seeing me as a twig with boobs that they were shocked when I'd filled out a bit.''

Kelly - who is in a relationship with Jeremy Parisi - also got upset when the clothes in her wardrobe didn't fit properly and she stopped feeling attractive.

The curvy brunette - who is an ambassador for SlimFast - said: ''I crept up to a size 16. When my jeans started to feel tight I thought they'd shrunk in the wash. I definitely didn't feel my healthiest or most beautiful, and I wanted to feel good again.''