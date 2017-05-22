Kelly Brook's house has been invaded by a duck.

The 37-year-old star returned home on Monday afternoon to see she had a new house guest - who had wandered into her home after she left the back door open throughout the day - and took to social media to document her duck dilemma.

Captioning a video of her feathered friend on the windowsill, she wrote: ''After a long day I just got home and had a bath and came down to make a tea!! Shouldn't of left the back door open (sic)''

In the video, Kelly appears in a red flowery dressing gown and narrates what has happened, telling viewers: ''Ok, so we've got a situation. There's a duck in the kitchen and I've got to try and get her out. Oh she's made such a mess. Come here! Oh she's pooing all over the place. All over my nice pots!''

However, the plan to get the duck - which Kelly christened Daisy - out of the house was proving unfruitful as the 'Taking Stock' took to the photo sharing site a few minutes later to show the feathered creature now sitting on her sofa.

Alongside the video, she wrote: ''She won't leave.''

It comes only a few weeks after Kelly shared a video of her waking up her and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi's pet turtle from hibernation.

Sharing a video of Jessica the turtle having a shallow bath in the sink to help her readjust, she wrote: ''Jessica is Awake 25yrs old #hibernationover (sic)''

In the video, Kelly strokes the animal's shell and she can be heard sweetly saying to the turtle: ''Hey Jessica, morning swim. Hello, is that nice?''