Kelly Brook's Christmas tree decorations have been destroyed - after her boyfriend failed to secure their tree properly.
The 39-year-old model and her partner Jeremy were set to welcome the festive cheer into their home this weekend by putting up their Christmas tree, but things took an unexpected turn when the plant tumbled to the ground, smashing the expensive glass ornaments Kelly had purchased to decorate the traditional pine.
She said: For the very first time to put up our Christmas tree together. I was so happy that he was in to it because I've always put the tree up with my girl friend and we have Baileys and we make a whole day of it.
''So when Jeremy showed just a slight bit of enthusiasm for the day I thought 'Oh Jeremy this is all my dreams come true.' So we went to the garden centre, we picked the most beautiful tree we could find, we came home, and he carried it over his shoulder in his rugged kind of chequered shirt.
''And there he is putting it up and it did look a little bit wonky but I didn't want to kind of, you know. And I said are you sure its secure and he says 'Yes, yes it's really secure' and I said 'Ok that's fine.'
After securing the tree, Jeremy took a trip to the gym leaving Kelly to adorn the plant with her ''lovely glass'' decorations - until a knock at the door left the tree unattended.
Speaking as she presented Heart FM's drive time show with JK, she said: ''He said 'OK I'm just going to go to the gym now' and I said 'Ok by the time you get back I'll have the dinner on and the tree will be lit and it will be beautiful'.
''So there I am, by the way I did spend all my birthday money on Christmas decorations. So I bought all these lovely glass things and started decorating the tree and there was a little knock at the door. So I've gone out to see to the door and as I've come back in, I couldn't see my tree. He hadn't secured it properly. So it was on the floor. And all my beautiful glass ornaments were smashed to smithereens.
