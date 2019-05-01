Kelly Brook played a 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' board game with Brad Pitt when she hung out with the Hollywood superstar.

The model-and-actress got to meet Brad when he filmed 2000 crime comedy film 'Snatch' with her ex-boyfriend Jason Statham and the trio bonded over the quiz game - which is based on the television game show of the same name - during breaks on set.

Speaking about the Guy Ritchie film with her Heart radio show co-host JK, Kelly was asked ''please tell me, I would have gone crazy, please tell me you did get to meet Brad Pitt?''

Which prompted her to reply: ''Yeah we played 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? I'm not even joking, he's really good at it. Me not so much. Board games are great. Broke the ice.''

'Snatch' also starred Stephen Graham, who has just earned rave reviews for his performance in British TV police drama 'Line of Duty'.

Kelly has spilled that filmmaker Guy didn't realise that Stephen was from Liverpool and had a thick Scouse accent because he hid it so well in his audition and throughout the shoot as his character.

The 39-year-old star said: ''When we first met him [Stephen] he, I think it was kind of at the beginning of his career and everyone was saying what a great actor he was. So when we got the script for Snatch, coz obviously I used to be with Jason who was in 'Snatch', we kind of like recommended him and Jason was like, 'Well just do it in a cockney accent. Don't say you're from Liverpool.' So I think the whole audition and everything he just did with a cockney accent. He's spoken about it as well - and so Guy didn't realise he was actually from Liverpool until he got the part.

