Kelly Brook's bar Steam and Rye has been forced to close.

The British babe's famous hot spot - which was popular with the likes of reality star Vicky Pattison and the Little Mix girls -located on the prominent Leadenhall Street has shut down after failing to make enough money in the three years it was open.

The 37-year-old beauty ran the venture Nick House and despite making the ''difficult'' decision to close it down they are still good friends and hope to work on something else in the future together.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Kelly and business partner Nick House decided to close Steam and Rye together, there's no ill feeling and they're hoping to work again in the future.

''The London market is one of the most difficult to crack and although the place was popular, it was hard to keep going when the competition is so tough.''

Despite it being the end of her business, the busty model has other things to keep her happy as her relationship with handsome Frenchman Jeremy Parisi is going from strength-to-strength.

Kelly has previously described Jeremy as 'The One' and she is hoping that he will pop the question at some point in the future.

When previously asked if she is hoping to be presented with a diamond engagement ring by Jeremy, she said: ''I hope so. I think he's the one. He's so lovely and family orientated. No drama, no stress.''

Kelly has been engaged twice before to 'Titanic' actor Billy Zane and muscle man David McIntosh and was in long-term relationships with Hollywood action star Jason Statham, rugby player Thom Evans and England rugby star Danny Cipriani.