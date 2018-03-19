Kelly Brook thinks weight-loss DVDs are ''unrealistic''.

The 38-year-old model believes quick fix DVDs claiming they can help people shed some serious pounds in a matter of weeks as part of ''crazy crash diet plans'' are not ''sustainable'' for those who are keen to drop dress sizes long term.

Kelly - who released workout DVD 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Workout with Kelly Brook and Flavia Cacace' in 2008 - said: ''I made a DVD with Flavia Cacace and it was all about learning how to dance.

''It wasn't weight loss. I didn't think I was portraying an unrealistic goal and I don't think that was too bad.

''But what I've seen recently, about these girls doing these crazy crash diet plans, 'Buy my DVD, you're going to lose weight in like four weeks', I just think it's so unrealistic in terms of sustainability.''

Kelly trains every day to keep in shape but admits at times she isn't a big fan of her ample assets and derriere because she cannot always wear the clothes she would like to.

She said: ''I think people just want a quick fix and they say to me, 'What do you do?' I just say, 'I train every day and I try to eat well, and then sometimes I don't. And I use a few little filters on my app.' I love a filter.

''I've always embraced my curves. I don't starve myself, I don't do anything drastic, I think you've just got to embrace your body shape.

''No matter what size you are you always struggle. Sometimes I don't really like my boobs and having a bum because I don't fit into the clothes I want to wear.

''We don't really have many mirrors, we live in the countryside, I barely put make-up on, I'm always in my scruffs.

Kelly recently revealed she had asked her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi to marry her but he turned her down - and she hinted she may never tie the knot.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', she added: ''I like the companionship but I don't know if I want the whole thing.''

She quipped: ''I've bought my house, I don't want to give half of that away if it doesn't work out.''