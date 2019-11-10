Kelly Brook says her 30s were ''quite bad''.

The model felt she put ''a lot of pressure'' on herself in all aspects of her life and things only spiralled more when she felt like everything was ''failing''.

She said: ''I breezed through my 20s and had loads of amazing experiences, but I feel my 30s ... they were quite bad. I put a lot of pressure on myself in my career, in my relationships and ... I don't know, sometimes it was like banging my head against a brick wall. I didn't feel like things worked out particularly well. It felt like everything I started failed. I was sacked from big TV shows and I'd be caught in these really turbulent relationships with boyfriends. And I wasn't able to manage those relationships very well because I was always on a plane between here and Los Angeles. I tried to juggle so much and I think the anxiety and stress of always being on the go kept my weight down.''

And the 39-year-old star is grateful for her tough few years when she first started out in the industry as they have shaped her life now and made her a lot happier.

Speaking about her early career, she added to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''She was vulnerable and naive going into this industry with no idea about the impact it was going to have on her life and her family. I don't even feel like that was me because I've learned so much since then. I think people just wanted to write me off.

''They didn't want me to succeed and did everything they could to make me fail. It was pure sabotage for so many years. But I'm stronger now and I can put that negativity to bed by having a happy, healthy life. It's taken a long time to get there but I'm here.''