Kelly Brook's recent weight loss has boosted her sex life.

The 39-year-old model has lost more than 15lbs in just two months, and Kelly has claimed it's helped to improve her life in the bedroom with her French boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

She shared: ''I'm randy as anything, it's boosted my sex life.

''I think when you lose weight you definitely do want to have more sex. It's about body confidence, you've got more energy, you just feel so much better, it's nice.''

Kelly - who first found fame during her teens - joked that Jeremy had previously been teasing her about her weight gain.

She told Fabulous Digital: ''My boyfriend said I looked like a little balloon, it wasn't just trolls it was him as well.

''I told my mum she should stop drinking once and she said 'you should stop eating'.

''My family are quite real with me, I'm not living in some dream world. It was pretty apparent everyone was like 'what are you going to do about it?'

''You can be a little bit podgy but it was like laziness for me, so I was like 'OK I need to figure this out.'''

Kelly explained that in spite of her recent weight loss, she is determined to not lose her curves entirely.

She said: ''I don't want to lose my curves, I don't want to lose my boobs and my bum and be really skinny.

''I have been really skinny in my life, but that was more due to anxiety and stress and not very nice periods of my life.

''I don't want a skinny face. I don't mind having a bigger bum but I wanted my waist to be thinner, that was my key. I don't mind the rest of it being a bit curvier.''