Kelly Brook is ''really shaken up'' after disturbing a burglar in her home.

The 40-year-old star returned home to her £3 million abode in north west London when she heard a noise and went to investigate, only to find a burglar upstairs, who had stolen jewellery and electrical goods.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'm so, so upset. It's really shaken me up. I won't be staying by myself tonight.''

Whilst she said to a friend: ''The thought of someone being inside my house has really shaken me up - especially because I'm there on my own quite a lot in the week. I'm so, so upset, it's just an awful thing to have to think about.''

Kelly has also reassured fans she is doing alright, adding: ''I promise you all I'm absolutely fine. You know, we're Londoners, we just have to keep on keeping on, don't we? But I'm completely fine and safe. Thanks to everyone.''

The terrible burglar has unsettled a lot of her neighbours, with the likes of Helena Bonham Carter and David Walliams also having houses in the area.

One neighbour said: ''It's very shocking. We think organised crime gangs have been operating in the area, stalking the houses and waiting to strike. A lot of them around here have been armed and violent. There's been a lot of suspicious activity. We're targeted because it's such a nice area. It's one of the most exclusive parts of London. Kelly is a great neighbour. I feel so sorry for her. It's awful.''

Whilst another added: ''There's been a worrying rise in violent crime involving weapons in the area. There's a real fear about what is happening. Nobody feels safe. It's terrible. I feel so sorry for Kelly. She and her boyfriend are great neighbours. These homes here stick out for burglars. I'll be beefing up my security.''

A third shared: ''I imagine she's absolutely terrified. I know I would be. It's so awful. There are people who have acted suspiciously in this area. People staring and in cars driving slowly outside. To target this area must mean they're more professional. A common crook wouldn't come somewhere like this.''

The Metropolitan police confirmed they attended and investigations were ongoing.

A spokesman said: ''Officers were called at around 19.35hrs on Tuesday, to a report of a burglary at an address. There was no report of injury. Officers attended the location and have begun an investigation.''