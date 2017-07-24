Kelly Brook has ''no plans'' to marry her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The 37-year-old former glamour model has been dating her beau for two years after they met when she contacted him via social media but, although they're really ''happy'' and secure, they're not engaged and don't think they'll ever walk down the aisle.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''When I met Jeremy, I'd slowed things right down and we were friends for quite some time before we got together. I was in a better place; we'd both had some distance from the past and we were ready.

''Jeremy's had so much achivement himself with his judo and he does a lot of TV shows in Paris. He's a happy man and a successful man, so he's able to enjoy my success without feeling threatened.

''We're not putting any pressure on ourselves. We're not engaged, we've got no plans to marry. We're happy and just enjoying what we have.''

And the brunette beauty - who has previously romanced Danny Cipriani, Thom Evans, David McIntosh, Billy Zane and Jason Statham - believes her relationship with Jeremy is a world away from the past boyfriends she's had because they respect each other.

She explained to the publication: ''My previous relationships were so fraught with drama and chaos. I was going through the same cycle again and again.''

Kelly made a name for herself in her 20s by stripping off and baring her breasts for the camera but, in recent years, she's stepped away from the glamour world and now prefers pottering around in her garden and staying out of the limelight.

She said: ''The older I've got, the more I've realised that money and fame aren't everything; it's the people you love and surround yourself with and the home life you build that are the real riches. I've done pretty well for myself on that score...

''I've reached an age where I want to do things that I'm passionate about and gardening really is a passion ... I've been pigeonholed as this silly, giggly glamour girl who dates bad boys, but that's never been the real me.

''The true me, who's in her element in her potting shed and digging around in her vegetable patch, is a very personal piece of my life that I've protected.''