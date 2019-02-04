Kelly Brook believes her new radio career as a co-host on Heart London's Drivetime Show proves that women can do ''anything'' they set their mind to no matter what their age is.
The brunette beauty will turn 40 in November but she's not worried about the milestone birthday because she's happy in her relationship with Jeremy Parisi and enjoying her new career as a co-host on Heart London's Drivetime Show with JK, aka Jason King.
In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: ''This year has started off so well. I am so grateful for this job and I'm in a nice relationship. I'm happy and settled. I feel mature in myself and I'm happy in my skin. I don't feel like I need to jump out of a plane of do something crazy. It's weird to turn 40 and be a DJ. If you had told me that 20 years ago, I wouldn't have believed you, because I was told by my agent that people's careers are finished at 35. But you're told that when you're 35 you have to get married and have kids because time is running out. You know, I'm not getting married and having kids, instead I've become a DJ. I think it shows women can be anything at this age.''
And Kelly hopes her new job can show women that there's more to life than ''settling down'' and being a housewife.
She added: ''The whole point of me doing this is it sends out such a nice message to other women, by saying, 'You don't have to settle down, you don't have to give up, there are still other opportunities, you can still change careers and learn new skills. You can do anything.''
Kelly - who was widely criticised when she presented 'The Big Breakfast' 20 years go - feels she's been given ''another lifeline'' in showbiz thanks to her radio job.
She said: ''It's been really lovely because I feel like I have been given another lifeline. You think, 'Oh that's it, maybe I had my go and it's someone else's turn.' When an opportunity like this comes along, all of a sudden, you've got another shot.
''I am so overwhelmed by it. I have come full circle now, and I'm approaching my job in a very different way. When you're young you are so resilient, but now I appreciate the work more, I appreciate just having a job I love.''
