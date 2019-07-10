Kelly Brook doesn't consider herself to be a ''sex symbol''.

The 39-year-old model - who was named FHM magazine's Sexiest Woman in the World in 2005 - has asked her colleagues at Heart FM radio not to refer to her as sexy and admitted she has never felt like she was much of a looker.

Speaking on her show, she said: ''I've never felt like I was [a sex symbol], but some of the blokes at work often tell me that they had posters of me on their wall.

''I just remind them that we don't talk about that stuff in the workplace, and they will panic and quickly change the subject.''

However, she insisted: ''It's all said in good jest.''

Kelly's sex symbol denial comes after the busty brunette beauty recently opened up about losing weight and how she had to ditch her trips to the pub for pie, chips and Guinness.

She said: ''I was the last to realise I'd put on weight.

''I wasn't in denial because I felt all right. But I'd got up to a 14/16 dress size, my boobs were too big and my back was hurting.

''I was just eating a lot of rich foods - there was a lot of going to my local pub and having pie and chips and a pint of Guinness.''

Kelly recently admitted she is embracing her curves and even her ''saggy boobs''.

The 'Piranha 3D' star explained that although she still wants to work hard to stay in shape, she feels happier knowing she is comfortable in her own skin.

She said: ''When you get older you settle into your skin and realise that how you look is not really what's important.

''So to get to an age where you go, 'This is who I am, wrinkles and all, saggy boobs and all' and think, 'Whatever', just makes you really happy.

''Obviously I want to look after myself. I don't want to let myself go but I'm not trying to compete with a 20 year old.''