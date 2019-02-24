Kelly Brook felt like a ''failure'' after suffering two miscarriages in 2011, but now isn't sure she wants children at all.
The 39-year-old model lost a baby girl in 2011 - whilst she was dating former partner Thom Evans - when she was five months pregnant, before suffering another miscarriage later the same year, and has said she struggled to push through the ''difficult time'' before publicly addressing her heartbreak on 'Loose Women' last year.
She said: ''I feel like it's such a taboo subject and it wasn't really something I'd planned on speaking about. I'd never really discussed it publicly, but I thought it would maybe give comfort to other women who have been through the same thing.
''You can feel a bit of failure if you go through miscarriage or feel that it's quite unfair, but as much as it was a real loss and a difficult time, I got through it.''
And since pushing through the devastating losses, the Heart FM radio presenter has said she's come to terms with the idea that she probably won't have any children of her own.
Kelly - who is now romancing Jeremy Parisi - added: ''I've sat down and asked myself: 'Do I really want to have children? Is this something I really want to do?' And I've realised that actually it's not something I've always wanted and I'm fine with it.
''It's sad that it happened and obviously I wish that it hadn't gone that way. But there is life after that, and I've found happiness in other things, like gardening. I'm a natural nurturer, and that was my therapy. I can't control a miscarriage - it's something completely out of my control.''
