Kelly Brook hopes her 40s will be her best decade yet.

The brunette beauty - who reached her milestone age last November - is very happy with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi and, after years of working hard and learning from mistakes, she is keen for the next stage of her life to be a positive one.

Asked if this will be her best decade yet, she said: ''I'd like to think so. I've learn a lot of lessons and I've made some mistakes but I've made inroads into having a good future.

''I've worked hard for 20 years and I've got a nice man now. I just want to enjoy the next 10 years and not to make the same mistakes twice.''

One thing Kelly has learned over the years is to focus on other interests outside of her career.

Discussing how she felt about turning 40, she said: ''Really happy and like I've earned it. It's nice being back in the industry again.

''I took some time out living in the countryside for a few years, which was nice for my mental health.

''It's good not to base your whole life around the industry - you should do other things that make you happy, whether it's gardening, cooking or your relationship.

''It's nice to have other stuff and that's what gives you longevity and that's why I felt ready to come back.''

The 'Piranha 3D' actress feels at her best when she has a ''balance'' in every aspect of her life.

In an interview with New! magazine, she explained: ''Everyone has mental health issues and I feel like we need to do what we can to look after that.

''For me, it's about not focusing on anything in particular, but keeping a balance. I love my work but I also love other things that aren't related.

''You can work every single day but if I'm not spending time with Jeremy, going to the gym or looking after the garden, there are going to be parts of my life that go downhill.

''I try to spread my time out so everything gets attention. That makes me feel good.''