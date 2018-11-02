Kelly Brook says none of her engagements have been memorable.

The 38-year-old model has been engaged to Jason Statham, Thom Evans, Billy Zane and David McIntosh but says not one of those guys' proposals were ''big grand gestures of romance'', but if her latest man Jeremy Parisi was to pop the question she has found the perfect spot in Iceland for it to happen.

Speaking in a radio interview on Heart Drivetime with JK and Kelly, she said: ''I've not really had, I mean this is a bit mean to say but I'm gonna be honest - I haven't really had any memorable engagements. No like big grand gestures of like of romance or anything. I found this place - I went to Iceland this year. It was one of my favourite trips. And I found this beach. It's called Diamond Beach and it's basically this black beach and it is full of these like glaciers and it just looks so incredible. If you've got your phone on you just like Google and check it. It's so beautiful and I think that is the best place to get engaged.''

The curvaceous brunette beauty's relationship with action hero Jason ended in 2004 and then she moved on to her romance with actor Billy which lasted four years until their split in 2008.

Kelly was then set to marry rugby star Thom, who she was with for three years until February 2013, and then she called off her engagement to David in September 2014.

The 'Piranha 3D' star has now vowed that if she gets engaged again she will definitely end up tying the knot.

She said: ''So in my mind if I do ever get engaged again, which will be the one, I will go the whole way and get married by the way.

Tune into Heart Drivetime with JK and Kelly (in for Lucy Horobin), weekdays from 4pm - 7pm.