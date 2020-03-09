Kelly Brook has ''embraced'' her body now she has turned 40.

The actress-and-presenter - who celebrated the milestone birthday last November - has learned exercise doesn't really make a difference to her figure and she's no longer worried about the way her shape has changed as she's got older.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper's TV Life magazine: ''I can run around the park every day for a week and I won't lose a pound. It's a case of accepting and embracing that your body looks different as you get older. And I don't beat myself up about it - it's just part of ageing.''

Kelly has been inspired by stars int heir 50s such as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez and praised them for looking good whilst ''dominating'' their careers.

She explained: ''Working in the media industry there's so much emphasis on your size and age, but seeing women like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez looking the best they've ever looked and also dominating their careers is really empowering.

''I look up to those women and realise ageing isn't what it used to be. We know so much more about diet and exercise and also have so many beauty treatments to keep us looking fresh.''

The 'Piranha 3D' star insisted she has never been anxious about her weight, which has fluctuated during her career.

Kelly said: ''My weight has fluctuated over the years due to stress, work, travelling, hormones - so many different things.

''I've never had a lot of anxiety about my weight, I just wanted to get to my happy weight. A weight that was comfortable for me, made me feel like I could get into the clothes I wanted to and was healthy and within my BMI. It was all about finding my 'size sexy' and not trying to be super skinny.''