Kelly Brook fears she might not be able to conceive a child now she is in her late 30s.

The 38-year-old actress sadly suffered two miscarriages whilst dating ex-boyfriend Thom Evans, but has now admitted she wishes she had thought about trying for a baby when she was in her 20s instead of being a career girl.

Appearing as a guest panellist on UK TV chat show 'Loose Women' on Monday (29.01.18), she said: ''I spent so much time focused on my career that having a family was so left behind and now I am in my late 30s, I feel like actually I wish I had kind of thought more about having more children earlier.

''I I feel like now I am kind of up against it.

''I've got money, my own home and I've got my independence and all these amazing things, but I don't have children.''

The brunette beauty - who lost her first child with the former rugby star in May 2011 at just six months pregnant, and later revealed she had a second one in 2014 - didn't feel ready to become a mother when she turned 30, but would have thought differently in hindsight, if she had realised how much harder it can be to get give birth later on.

She said: ''I hit 30 and I got pregnant, and I said to myself, right, 'I am not really ready to have children, but this is an amazing opportunity. I hadn't planned to get pregnant, but unfortunately I had a miscarriage very late along the line.

''I just feel like, If I'd known in my 20s how difficult having children in my 30s would be, I think I would have made different choices.

''I think women think you can go through your life and have a baby whenever you want, well some can and some can't.

''And I don't think I really realised that and I got so caught up in my world.

''Now I don't know if I am going to able to carry a baby, I don't know if that is in my future now.

''I do feel, not regret, but I think [I might have done things differently], I just felt I was in that category of work, work, work and all these opportunities. ''

Despite her fears, Kelly - who is now dating Jeremy Parisi - never wants anyone to pity her, she added: ''I don't want it to be like poor me, poor me.

''I did have a bad experience but I've had a lot of great things happen to me. But I am yet to meet a woman who has it all.''