Kelly Brook initially thought she was being catfished by boyfriend Jeremy Parisi before they started dating.

The 38-year-old model has revealed she was the one that ''slipped into'' the French-Italian hunk's Instagram DMs', and after six months talking on the social media app, the busty brunette beauty asked Jeremy to go on Skype before they met in person, to ensure it was actually him.

Whilst co-hosting Heart radio, she shared: ''I met him on Instagram! It's the way forward. I saw a video of him and I thought, 'Oh I wonder if he's on Instagram'.

''Obviously he was, as everyone is, and I started following him and I saw he followed me back, so I just slipped in to the DMs and I was like, 'Ohhh thank you for the follow'.

''I wasn't very cool, I went straight in!''

She added: ''I didn't want to be catfished so I wanted to make sure it was him and I said to him 'Um, is this definitely you?' and he said, 'Uh, is this definitely you?' so I said, 'Well let's Skype', so then once I saw it was him we could have a proper conversation.

''We spoke on social media for about six months.

''We didn't really see each other, we were just friends.''

The pair have been dating for over three years now, and Kelly previously revealed the fitness instructor turned her down when she asked him to marry her, but if she does tie the knot one day she is keen to have a triple wedding.

She said: ''I think if I did it small and intimate, I'd want it big and extravagant, and the other way round.

''I don't really know [what type of wedding I'd like], it's a really tricky one.

''Probably both, I'd like to have lots of different ones.

''My boyfriend's Italian, I'm English and I've got lots of friends in America, so we'd have to have one in every country I think.''

Kelly - who has dated the likes of Jason Statham, Thom Evans, Billy Zane and Danny Cipriani - also admitted she has been known to get him to pose for private topless photoshoots from time-to-time during their walks in the countryside.

She spilled: ''We were out walking and I said, 'Oh, I could be an Abercrombie & Fitch kind of picture here, take your shirt off.'

''I made him stand there for about 10 minutes. I had a great time - lovely afternoon.''