Kelly Brook is not worried that she may be running out of time to have a baby.

The stunning British actress-and-model turned 40 last November and although she is aware that as a woman her biological clock is ticking she is not going to put pressure on her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi to start a family with her as she is content to let ''nature take its course''.

When asked if she is concerned that she may be running out of time to become a mother, she answered: ''Not really, because we can do things now that can prolong things, if you really want that. But I'm all up for nature taking its course. I'm not putting pressure on myself.''

Despite being engaged numerous times and having several serious relationships, Kelly has never wed and she is not desperate to walk down the aisle either because a wedding is just one day and ultimately makes no difference to how happy you are in your relationship.

In an interview with New! magazine, she explained: ''I don't want a Band Aid-baby, you know. I think that's what a lot of people do. Be a bit more zen inside, that's what you need. I've got a younger partner, so there's no rush for him, either.

''It's not going to make me happy if I have a kid or if I have a wedding day. It might distract you for a minute but once you've done it, then what?''

Kelly has suffered two miscarriages in the past and has opened up about feeling like a ''failure'', despite it being a natural, albeit unlucky, occurrence.

The 'Piranha 3D' actress lost a baby girl five months into her pregnancy in 2011 when she was dating her former partner, ex-rugby player Thom Evans, and then had another miscarriage later the same year and she found it very difficult to process both experiences.

She previously said: ''I feel like it's such a taboo subject and it wasn't really something I'd planned on speaking about. I'd never really discussed it publicly, but I thought it would maybe give comfort to other women who have been through the same thing.

''You can feel a bit of failure if you go through miscarriage or feel that it's quite unfair, but as much as it was a real loss and a difficult time, I got through it.

''It's sad that it happened and obviously I wish that it hadn't gone that way. But there is life after that, and I've found happiness in other things, like gardening. I'm a natural nurturer, and that was my therapy. I can't control a miscarriage - it's something completely out of my control.''