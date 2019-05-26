Kelly Brook has admitted she doesn't speak to any of her ex-boyfriends, and she doesn't have ''any relationship'' with them even as friends.
Kelly Brook doesn't speak to any of her ex-boyfriends.
The 39-year-old beauty - who previously dated the likes of Jason Statham, Billy Zane, and Thom Evans - explained she isn't on amicable terms with any of her former lovers simply because she doesn't have any sort of ''relationship'' with them.
Asked if she is friendly with her exes, she told New! magazine: ''I don't have any relationship with any of my ex-boyfriends. On any level!''
The brunette star is ''super happy'' with her current partner Jeremy Parisi, but she thinks he is ''boring'' because he has so few bad habits.
She said: ''[Things are] really good. It's been four years now and we're super happy.''
Quizzed about his worst habit, she added: ''God, he's really boring. He's quite perfect actually. He's so clean and tidy, which I really like.
''He probably has more of an opinion on my bad habits than I have on his.''
But the model conceded she has bad habits of her own as she can be very messy.
She admitted: ''Now I work on the radio, I'll rush out the door and leave towels and make-up lying around.''
Kelly is usually the first to back down when the couple have an argument, but she insists they don't row very often.
Discussing who says sorry first, she said: ''Probably me, but we don't really argue. I'm old enough to realise that if I argue with someone, they're probably not right for me.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
'Keith Lemon: The Film' details the life of Leigh Francis' alter-ego and 'Celebrity Juice' panel...
A blast of black humour, much of it referring to other films, makes this riotously...
Fishtales Trailer Widowed Oxford Professor Thomas Bradley is about to lose his job when he...