Kelly Brook doesn't speak to any of her ex-boyfriends.

The 39-year-old beauty - who previously dated the likes of Jason Statham, Billy Zane, and Thom Evans - explained she isn't on amicable terms with any of her former lovers simply because she doesn't have any sort of ''relationship'' with them.

Asked if she is friendly with her exes, she told New! magazine: ''I don't have any relationship with any of my ex-boyfriends. On any level!''

The brunette star is ''super happy'' with her current partner Jeremy Parisi, but she thinks he is ''boring'' because he has so few bad habits.

She said: ''[Things are] really good. It's been four years now and we're super happy.''

Quizzed about his worst habit, she added: ''God, he's really boring. He's quite perfect actually. He's so clean and tidy, which I really like.

''He probably has more of an opinion on my bad habits than I have on his.''

But the model conceded she has bad habits of her own as she can be very messy.

She admitted: ''Now I work on the radio, I'll rush out the door and leave towels and make-up lying around.''

Kelly is usually the first to back down when the couple have an argument, but she insists they don't row very often.

Discussing who says sorry first, she said: ''Probably me, but we don't really argue. I'm old enough to realise that if I argue with someone, they're probably not right for me.''