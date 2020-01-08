Kellan Lutz and his wife are expecting a baby girl.

The 'Twilight' actor has revealed that he and Brittany - who have been together since 2016 - are to become parents to a little daughter later this year and he ''can't wait'' to see what she's going to look like when she finally makes her arrival.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he said: ''The hardest part [about living in New York] is being pregnant with the weather and it's just hard to go outside if you need something or if I need to get something for the wife.

''I just want a big family, I come from a big family and Brittany is an amazing wife and she's going to be an amazing mother. I can't wait to see what our girl looks like. We're having a girl. I think that's the coolest thing, we get to create and with all the Xs and Y chromosomes, you have this lottery ticket of what your child is going to look like. I'm just excited to have one finally.''

The 34-year-old star announced that he and the brunette beauty are expecting their first child back in November with a sweet Instagram upload.

Alongside a photo of the couple wearing denim jackets and holding onto a miniature matching one, he wrote: ''So much to be grateful for this year... and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :) Get here already.(sic)''

Brittany shared the same post and simply wrote: ''Can't wait to meet you Little Lutz! [heart emoji] (sic)''

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November and marked the occasion with touching tributes to one another alongside pictures from their big day.

The 34-year-old actor gushed: ''You are the Eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside.

''It's my honor to make the beautiful more beautiful! @brittanylynnlutz thank you for making me the happiest man in the world when you said ''I do!'' With all my heart, body, mind, and soul, I CHOOSE YOU forever and always.

I love you and cherish you!

''Happy 2 years!(sic)''

And Brittany compared their marriage to a ''fine wine''.

She wrote: ''Kel- I love you with everything in me. Pursuing the heart of God for people and our marriage with you brings me more joy than I knew was possible. Let's never stop.

''Thank you for the last two years of belly laughs, cuddles, support, adventure and love. I know like fine wine we're just going to keep getting better. [heart emoji] (sic)''