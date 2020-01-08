Kellan Lutz's wife rejected him at first.

Kellan Lutz has revealed his wife rejected him at first, insisting that she was only interested dating him if he wanted to do it long term.
The 'Twilight' star has revealed he was told by Brittany - his now wife - that she didn't want to date him and was only interested if he wanted to do it long term.
He shared: ''She said in her email, 'I'm not dating guys right now. I don't want to date unless it's my husband.' She's a Christian, I'm a Christian. I have respect for that. I never really dated anyone who believes the same thing as me. And I realise that's where you should start.''
And now four years later, the couple are married and are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in May. However, they are struggling in New York - where Kellan is filming his new television show - because of the weather.
He added: ''New York's a tough place to live already, with the weather conditions. We're trying to navigate this season of life as best we can. My wife and I are trying to stay positive. Our due date is in May. So we'll be back in LA then. We plan to have many kids, so we're going to have to find a good doctor out here.''
And Kellan is thrilled he and Brittany are expecting their first child after they tragically lost a baby last year.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''For Brittany, she's always wanted to be a mom. I've never met a woman who just wanted to be a mother so bad. So I'm grateful. She actually lost [a baby] last year due to fibroid issues ... in her uterus. As a man, I have no idea what that language even means. We actually found this doctor in LA who uses this new procedure to fry the fibroids from the inside, so now we're pregnant. She's super excited. She's come alive.''
