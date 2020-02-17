Kellan Lutz's wife Brittany Gonzales is trying to keep her heart ''soft'' after the pain of having a miscarriage.

The 31-year-old star has been documenting her feelings online after tragically losing her baby a couple of weeks ago and admits sometimes it's hard to feel anything but numbness.

She shared in an honest post on her Instagram account: ''After tragedy or heartache it can be tempting to shut down so you don't feel pain. Aka survival mode. But when you shut yourself off to pain, you also shut yourself off to the things that can bring you joy too. I've done that in the past. More than once. I can tell you from experience it takes a LOT of work to soften your heart after you've let it go hard. ⁣

''Throughout the last two weeks I've worked SO hard to remain soft. As much as I'm tired of falling apart, and want to be done finding myself crying in a ball on the floor, if I allowed myself to fall into the temptation to shut down, I know I'd be missing those special moments that have made me smile and laugh and feel happy again. (sic)''

Brittany has desperately tried to focus on the positives.

She added: ''Today Kel and I were walking after church and I saw this sidewalk full of hearts. Instead of being numb to avoid all the things that remind me of being pregnant just two short weeks ago, I was able to see a sidewalk full of hearts as a little hug for my heart letting me know God's got us. He's not done writing my story.

''Like my doctor said the day I found out our sweet baby girl didn't have a heartbeat anymore, 'This isn't the end of your story. This is just a crappy chapter, but you're going to get through this.' If you're having a crappy chapter, this isn't the end of your story either! You're gonna get through this. But keep your soft heart! The world needs it!''