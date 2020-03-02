Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany are trying for another baby after suffering a devastating miscarriage last month.

The 'Twilight' star and his spouse suffered heartbreak when Brittany miscarried their baby girl last month when she was six months pregnant, but the couple are looking to pick themselves up from the tragedy, as Kellan has said they are determined to ''try again when they time is right''.

Posting on Instagram on Monday (02.03.20), the 34-year-old actor wrote: ''It's been quite the season in real life while @brittanylynnlutz and I have been living in NY for season one of @fbicbs Most Wanted! @brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you! I wanted to give a shout out to you all for all your love and support as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months.

''We can't wait to try again when the time is right God willing. 'There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: A time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.' Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3-8 NIV I've had my season of mourning and now I'm ready to dance. Love you all! -K. (sic)''

In February, Kellan broke the tragic news to his followers with a photo of his wife showing off her bare baby bump.

He wrote at the time: ''Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz. ... Can't wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home. (sic)''

Whilst Brittany also mourned the loss of her baby, as she wrote: ''Baby girl,

''It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You're in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much. (sic)''