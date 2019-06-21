Kelis will no longer face contempt charges in relation to her custody battle with ex-husband Nas.

The 'Milkshake' singer was accused in January by her former spouse of violating the custody agreement they have for nine-year-old son Knight 17 time since January 2018 but just days before a hearing on the matter was scheduled to take place, the 45-year-old rapper filed a request for dismissal, The Blast reports.

In his original filing, Nas explained the former couple had an agreement whereby he would have Knight for New Year's Eve, and the 39-year-old star - who he split from in April 2009 while she was pregnant - would have him at Christmas.

However, he claimed: ''In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent

''On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her 'plan' had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year's, the plan had changed. She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019.''

He then alleged Kelis didn't return until January 14 and he was unable to speak to Knight while he was in Colombia, accusing the singer of willfully violating their custody order.

He also claimed Kelis refused to pay $8k in previously-ordered sanctions.

Ahead of the hearing - which had been scheduled to take place on Friday (21.06.19) - Kelis had pleaded not guilty in April to 20 counts of contempt.

The pair have had an acrimonious relationship since their relationship ended, with Kelis previously accusing the 'World is Yours' hitmaker of ''mental and physical abuse'' in their ''really dark'' relationship.

Nas later fired back to deny the allegations and accused his ex-wife of making ''physical violent attacks'' on him - and claimed even their son questioned why his mother treated his father in the way she does.