Kelis' rare 2001 album 'Wanderland' has appeared on streaming services for the first time.

The record was produced by Pharrell Williams' band The Neptunes and didn't officially release in North America and hadn't been available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music until now.

The 'Milkshake' hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram Stories by sharing fans' posts about listening to the album digitally, but she hasn't commented on why it has suddenly been released.

'Wanderland' was the singer's second studio album on Virgin EMI.

The album was released in Europe and only had one single, 'Young, Fresh n' New', which peaked at number 32 on the UK Singles Chart.

By October 2004, 17,000 copies were sold in the UK.

Kelis left Virgin around the time of the release because she felt the major label didn't understand the record.

The track 'Flash Back', which became 'Flashback', later appeared on Kelis' 2003 LP 'Tasty' and 'Popular Thug' saw rapper Pusha T replaced with Nas - Kelis' ex-husband, with whom she has nine-year-old son Knight - and it was featured on The Neptunes' 2003 compilation 'Clones'.

Aside from music, Kelis trained part-time as a saucier between 2006 and 2010, and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school.

The US singer's last record was 2014's 'Food'.

Kelis - who has three-year-old son Sheperd with husband Michael Mora - previously admitted that being signed to a record label felt like an ''arranged marriage'' that she ''hated''.

She said: ''Cooking school revolutionised everything in my life.

I had spent four years tied to a label I hated, which was like an arranged marriage. I felt exhausted, under-appreciated and really disrespected and it sucked. And then all of a sudden, I realised I could walk away from music and my life won't shatter.''