Kel Mitchell wants Amanda Bynes to return for the 'All That' reboot.

The 40-year-old actor appeared with the 'She's The Man' star in the classic Nickelodeon sketch show - which ran for 10 series between 1994 and 2005 - and he hopes she will play some part in the upcoming revamped version of the programme as she plots her showbiz comeback.

Kel - who is serving as executive producer alongside Kenan Thompson - told 'ET Live': ''That would be crazy! We really want her to do a cameo in 'All That'.

''We've been talking about that. So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!''

The former 'Kenan and Kel' star heaped praise on Amanda as he remembered their early days acting together, and he described her as ''fearless''.

He added: ''I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless. I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.'

''So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome... She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless.''

Last month, it was reported that she was still staying at an in-patient facility in Los Angeles following a ''stress-induced relapse'' earlier this year.

Back in April, Amanda's lawyer told reporters that the actress is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak said at the time: ''I can tell you she's doing remarkably well, under the circumstances. This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn't feeling like herself, all of the sudden. She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.''

Meanwhile, in December, Leslie Grossman claimed Amanda will have ''no problem'' making her acting comeback.

The actress is a long-time friend of the 'Easy A' star - who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues - but her pal is still confident she can make a successful return to the TV and movie industry.

Leslie said: ''She's doing fantastic, she really is.

''She looks beautiful, and she's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.''