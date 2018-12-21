Keke Palmer was ''horrified'' when she found out what oral sex is whilst watching daytime TV she hadn't have been watching as a child.
Keke Palmer discovered what oral sex is whilst watching DNA-testing talk show 'Maury' as a child.
The 25-year-old actress has admitted she used to secretly watch Maury Povich's daytime programme and 'The Jerry Springer Show' growing up, and one day whilst watching an episode of the former show, she came to learn about mouth sex when someone was tested to see if they had partaken in oral.
Asked by Busy Philipps' about her influences on 'Busy Tonight' on Thursday (20.12.18), she confessed: ''I don't think we have anybody on TV like Oprah.
''I definitely grew up watching Jerry Spinger and Maury. He taught me what oral sex was.
''I will never forget the time I was watching Maury. I shouldn't have been watching Maury, right? But I grew up in a very small mid-western area, so it's like you just watched those shows.''
The 'Scream Queens' star only realised she shouldn't have been watching the show, when her mother found out and told her to find out what oral sex is, and was left ''horrified''.
She recalled: ''My mom overheard and was like, 'Oh my gosh, my daughter's watching Maury.' So you know what she did? She said, 'Do you know what oral sex is?' And I'm like, 'No.' She says, 'I want you to look up in the dictionary what oral is and what sex is.' And then I was horrified and I knew I shouldn't have been watching Maury.''
